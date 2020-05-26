Kern, Jerome H.

PIERRE | Jerome Harry Kern, 82, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Sioux Falls. Under the wonderful care of Compassionate Care Hospice, Jerry died peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife Karen and their loving family.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen of Pierre, and their children Linda (Brad) Anderson of Rapid City, Jerry D. (Fei) Kern of Shanghai, China, Sandra (Scott) Mollman of Vermillion, Debra (Dan) Workman of Sioux Falls, and Mikal (Myriah) Kern of Wyndmere, ND. He is also survived by his brother, Jean (Hazel) Kern of Plankinton. Jerry was blessed to also be survived by his 10 wonderful grandchildren who brought him such joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene (Knodel) Johanson and (George) Fred Kern; and his brother, Fred.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life for Jerry will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Izaak Walton League: Sunshine Chapter, PO Box 896, Pierre, SD 57501.
Condolences for the family can be sent to 2800 S. Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
An online guestbook is available at georgeboom.com.
