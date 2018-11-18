Try 1 month for $3

LAKE ANDES | Paul James Kern, 82, died Nov. 16, 2018.

Rosary/Wake services are today at 7 p.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church in Lake Andes.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 at St. Mark’s.

Interment will be 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery in Lake Andes.

Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner

