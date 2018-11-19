LAKE ANDES | Judge Paul James Kern, 82, was born June 9, 1936, in Platte, and passed to his eternal home surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 16, 2018.
Paul was born to Paul Albert Kern and Ruth Irene (Dermody) Kern and joined his sister, Mary Ann. He lived in Lake Andes his entire life, except when he left to pursue his education at Notre Dame and the University of South Dakota where he obtained a law degree. He returned to Lake Andes to marry the love of his life, Patricia Ann McCabe, whom he was married to for 58 years. From this union was born Janine (Greg Biegler) Kern of Rapid City, Ruth Kern-Scott of Beresford, Paul (Tracy) Kern of Brandon, and Frank (Johna) Kern of Canton.
Paul joined his father in his law practice in 1961, serving as Charles Mix County States Attorney for several years and on many boards and committees. He served as a judge from 1972 until his retirement in 1995.
Paul loved his hometown and was proud to tell that he never missed a Fish Days celebration in his 82 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and golfing, often participating in all of these hobbies in a single day. His family and friends joined Paul on countless adventures and our lives are forever richer for it.
Paul was an optimist and always saw the good in others and made everyone feel as though they were his best friend — because they were. He loved his grandchildren Madeleine, Olivia and Paul and he was extremely proud of their accomplishments, their gifts and their beauty. Paul was active in his Catholic faith and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus for more than 60 years. He instilled a strong faith life in his family. Paul lived by a simple code: Be Kind. Do Good. Help Others. Save your Soul.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Patricia of Lake Andes, Janine (Greg Biegler) Kern of Rapid City, Ruth Kern-Scott of Beresford, Paul (Tracy) Kern of Brandon, Frank (Johna) Kern of Canton, special nephew Patrick (Lisa) Kraning of Lake Norden, and grandchildren Madeleine Savanah Scott, Sioux Falls, SD, Paul Terrence and Olivia Kern of Brandon, SD, sister, Mary Ann Caddell and niece Peggy Ann Oursland of Phoenix, AZ, brother-in-law, Francis McCabe, sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Jones, Colleen McCabe and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial is today at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
