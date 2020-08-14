You have permission to edit this article.
Kerns, Kim A.
Kerns, Kim A.

RAPID CITY | Kim Arthur Kerns, 62, died July 3, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

