Kessler, Brenda K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | Brenda Kay (Pleinis) Kessler, 68, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.

Brenda was born July 30, 1951 in Hoven, SD, to Marvin and Gladys Pleinis. She graduated from Mobridge High School with the Class of 1969.

She had a long and successful career as both a legal secretary and a medical transcriptionist and lived in many different places such as Arizona, California, Michigan, and Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gladys Pleinis. She is survived by her sons, James (Kierstin) Kessler, Sierra Vista, AZ, and Brent Kessler, Black Hawk; sisters, Marvie (Ted) Rabenberg, Beatrice, NE, Trudy (Ed) Smith, Tyler, TX, and Merri (Brad) Wilkes, Rapid City; as well as her grandchildren whom she cherished most in this world, Monique (Bryan) Dock. Edwall, WA, Dual Rainwater, Vermillion, and Taylor Kessler and Hailey Dale, both of Sierra Vista, as well as three nephews, two nieces and their families.

Brenda was a kind, generous and loving woman who dedicated her life to those she loved. Her smile could light up a room, her laughter was infectious, and her heart was large. She will be dearly missed, but cherished by her family forever.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Kessler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.