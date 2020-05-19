Kessler, Brenda Kay

BLACK HAWK | Brenda Kay (Pleinis) Kessler, 68, passed away of natural causes Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her home in Black Hawk.
Brenda was born July 30, 1951 in Hoven, SD to Marvin and Gladys Pleinis. She graduated from Mobridge High School in the Class of 1969.
She had a long and successful career as both a legal secretary and a medical transcriptionist and lived in many different places such as Arizona, California, Michigan, and Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Gladys Pleinis, and survived by her sons, James (Kierstin) Kessler (Sierra Vista, AZ), and Brent Kessler (Black Hawk, SD); her Sisters, Marvie (Ted) Rabenberg (Beatrice, NE), Trudy (Ed) Smith (Tyler, TX), and Merri (Brad) Wilkes (Rapid City, SD), as well as her grandchildren whom she cherished most in this world, Monique (Bryan) Dock (Edwall, WA), Dual Rainwater (Vermillion, SD), Taylor Kessler (Sierra Vista, AZ) and Hailey Dale (Sierra Vista, AZ), as well as three nephews, two nieces and their families.
Brenda was a kind, generous and loving woman who dedicated her life to those she loved. Her smile could light up a room, her laughter was infectious, and her heart was large. She will be dearly missed, but cherished by her family forever.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
