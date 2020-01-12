Kessler, Clarence

HOT SPRINGS | Clarence Kessler, 85, died Jan. 10, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Seven Sisters Living Center Chapel in Hot Springs, with services at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.
McColley’s Chapels of the Hills in Hot Springs
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.