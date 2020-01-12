Kessler, Clarence
Kessler, Clarence

HOT SPRINGS | Clarence Kessler, 85, died Jan. 10, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Seven Sisters Living Center Chapel in Hot Springs, with services at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

McColley’s Chapels of the Hills in Hot Springs

