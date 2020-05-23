Kester, Gloria Jean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPTON, Wyo. | Gloria Jean (Henry) Kester, 71, passed away May 21, 2020, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Gloria was born July 2, 1948, in Huron, SD, to Winfield and Maxine (Anderson) Henry. She attended school in Huron and graduated from Huron High School in 1967.

Gloria married Jerry Momyer on June 7, 1970, and they settled in Huron where she gave birth to her only child, Raquel. They moved to North Ft. Myers, FL, where Jerry later died in 1980.

Gloria moved to Hill City, SD, and married Ray Kester on May 2, 1987, in Custer. They lived in Custer, Rapid City and moved recently to Upton, WY.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Ray; daughter, Raquel Merritt, Upton, WY; sisters, Gayle Black, Rapid City, and Marilyn (Lowell) Arwood, Fairfax Station, VA; grandchildren, Amber (John) Ryan, Brittney Crackel, Bailey (Wyatt) Perkins, and three great-grandchildren, Skyler Teaver, Taylor Perkins and Sawyer Perkins, all of Upton, WY.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, sister Kaye Nelson, and infant grandson, Joseph Crackel.

A private family service with interment in the Hill City cemetery will be held on May 26, 2020.