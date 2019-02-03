Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Norma J. Keys, 86, died Jan. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Keys, Norma J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments