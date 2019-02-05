RAPID CITY | Norma June (Stephens) Keys, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2019, in Rapid City.
She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Spearfish to Frederick and Gertrude Stephens. Norma was one of three girls. She and her two sisters, Alice Corinne Pluimer and Mildred Faye Wassenaar, remained very close her whole life. She also remained very close to the many Stephens' family members.
Norma grew up in Belle Fourche and graduated from Belle Fourche High School with the Class of 1950. She then went to work as a phone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company until her marriage to Stanley Tyler Keys Jr. on Nov. 30, 1952. Norma and Stanley "Stan" had two children, Deborah Ann (Keys) Sipe and Brian Frederick Keys. The family lived in several states and England while Stan served in the United States Air Force. The family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1969. Norma worked for Colorado Springs School District 11 for 17 years, most of those years working at Thomas B. Doherty High School as a secretary.
Following her retirement in 1989, Norma and Stan moved back to Rapid City where she called the Black Hills home. They bought a log house in Dark Canyon where they enjoyed the beautiful scenery and wildlife. Some of her hobbies included gardening, sewing and learning how to do stained glass.
Spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors brought her the greatest joy. Norma loved to share coffee, conversation, and her favorite card game called “Five Crowns” with others. She had a gift of making people feel welcomed and for making life-long friendships.
Norma was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, active in the Women’s Circle, and would like to be remembered for her deep faith in God. Those that knew her will remember her as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her family rejoices in her faith and the belief that she is now in Heaven.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Keys and her daughter, Deborah Sipe. She is survived by her son, Brian Keys and daughter-in-law, Juliet Keys; three grandchildren, Mason Cleek, Kelsey Boyette, and Kylee Keys; two great-granddaughters, Hayden Boyette and Charlotte Boyette; and two sisters, Corinne Pluimer and Faye Wassenaar.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
