RAPID CITY | Beverly Kientz, 87, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today at The Foundry Church in Rapid City.

Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Kirk Funeral Home

Sep 23
Funeral Service
Monday, September 23, 2019
10:00AM
The Foundry
730 Quincy Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
