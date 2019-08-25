{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Larry Kientz, 85, died Aug. 24, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27, at The Foundry in Rapid City.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

