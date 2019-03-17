Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Debbie Kay Kiewel, 67, died March 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 21, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 22, at the funeral chapel.

Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

