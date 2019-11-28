{{featured_button_text}}

PORCUPINE | Virginia Kills Crow Indian, 74, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Dec 2
First Night Wake Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
12:00PM
Body of Christ Church
Porcupine
PORCUPINE, SD 57770
Dec 3
Second Night Wake Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
7:00PM
Body of Christ Church
Porcupine
PORCUPINE, SD 57770
Dec 4
Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
10:00AM
Body of Christ Church
Porcupine
PORCUPINE, SD 57770
