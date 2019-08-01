{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda Kincaid

RAPID CITY | Wanda Jean Kincaid was born August 21, 1932. She died July 30, 2019, in Rapid City. She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She married the love of her life, Cal, in Daytona Beach, FL. They raised three boys together over 56 happy years.

Viewing will be from 5-6 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Canyon Lake Methodist Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Please visit OsheimSchmidt.com for full obituary and memorial details.

