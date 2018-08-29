Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nadine Kindsfater

BELLE FOURCHE | Nadine Kindsfater, 90, died Aug. 20, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1, at St. James Episcopal Church.

