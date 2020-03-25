King, Edith M.
King, Edith M.

RAPID CITY | Edith M. King, 94, died Monday, March 23, 2020.

Private family services will be on Friday, March 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Service information

Mar 27
Family Gathering
Friday, March 27, 2020
2:00PM
Graveside Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
3:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
