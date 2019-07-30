{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Irene Kinghorn, 88, died July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 31, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1, at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinghorn, Irene
