SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Kathryn Kinsall, 57, died Nov. 27, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Sundance Community Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel 

