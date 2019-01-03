Try 1 month for 99¢

GREGORY | Evelyn Rose Kinzer, 90, passed away quietly at the Gregory Hospital on Dec. 31, 2018.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Foster and son, Marlin and wife Joni (Olson) Kinzer, all of Rapid City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eunice Delfs.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Berean Church.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the church. Burial will follow at the Colome City Cemetery. 

