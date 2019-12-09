{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donna J. Kinzley, 95, died Dec. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Memorial services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at noon Friday, Dec. 13 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 12
Visitation
Thursday, December 12, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 13
Funeral Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
9:00AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 13
Graveside Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
