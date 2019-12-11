RAPID CITY | Donna Jean (Forster) Kinzley, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, surrounded by her family.
Donna was born to Anton and Ethel (Peeler) Forster on Oct. 26, 1924 and grew up on a farm near Salem, SD, with her three older siblings. She earned a degree as a Registered Nurse from Presentation School of Nursing in Mitchell and served in the Army Cadet Nurse Corps during and after WWII; living in Colorado, Texas and New York. On Oct. 3, 1948, Donna married Don Kinzley and they raised their family in Salem over the following decades. Donna moved to Rapid City in 1978 after Don’s passing.
Donna was truly a servant to her fellow man, actively involved for years as a volunteer in the Davies Room at Rapid City Regional and in the Hospice program in Rapid City, and participating in various Calvary Lutheran Church activities and as a member of the local PEO chapter CK. More importantly, she was an exemplary Christian example for her family and others close to her. She never sought recognition or attention, and presented herself modestly and with dignity. Donna was a fine representative of the Greatest Generation.
She loved to cook for her family, regularly hosting the extended family for big meals, and enjoyed quilting and china painting with her friends. She also knew how to have fun, happy to enjoy a good bourbon with friends and family!
Donna is survived by her daughters, Mary Benz, Rapid City and Gloria Hauan (Mark), Loveland, CO; son, Richard Kinzley (Cindy), Rapid City; daughter-in-law, Sharon Kinzley, Salem; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings Floyd, Mary (Micky), and Maxine; her son, Mike; and son-in-law, Butch.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Primrose Retirement Community, Victorian Assisted Living Community, Fountain Springs Nursing Home, Rapid City Regional Hospital and Hospice House for their care of our mother during her final years.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the church. Burial will be at noon at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Hospice House of the Black Hills or Storybook Island.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
