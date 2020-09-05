Kirk, John W.

PINE RIDGE | John W. Kirk, 58, passed away Friday Aug. 28, 2020 in Rapid City after a long fight with cancer. He was born Oct. 17, 1961 in Durango, CO to parents Jack W. Kirk and Essie Jackson.
John grew up and graduated from Pine Ridge High School in 1979. He attended the San Juan Electrical School in Cortez, CO and shortly thereafter attended the Western Dakota Vo-Tech autobody school in Rapid City. After receiving his certifications, he returned home from school to become employed by the Pine Ridge Ambulance Service over the course of 14 years. Interestingly, he earned 8 stork pins having helped in the delivery of 8 newborn babies. In addition to working for the Ambulance Service he started his own towing service for several years called Captain Hook’s Towing. He then worked for the Pine Ridge Oil Co., and eventually found his way to the Oglala Lakota County’s Wolf Creek Elementary School working as a bus driver and custodian for the last 27 years.
John was very loving and supportive of his family over the course of his life. He took pride in doing a job right and received many job commendations. John enjoyed a day spent hunting with friends most. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his parents, Jack Kirk, Essie Jackson, brothers Brian (Jean) Kirk and Kevin Kirk, sisters Mary Kirk, Shawn (Brett) Riggs, Erin (Jay) Selby, Rebecca (Jeremy) Dixon, Megan (Koby) Leisinger and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at the American Legion in Martin. Burial was in the Martin Community Cemetery. Bennett County Funeral Service was in care of arrangements.
