Kirk, John W.

John grew up and graduated from Pine Ridge High School in 1979. He attended the San Juan Electrical School in Cortez, CO and shortly thereafter attended the Western Dakota Vo-Tech autobody school in Rapid City. After receiving his certifications, he returned home from school to become employed by the Pine Ridge Ambulance Service over the course of 14 years. Interestingly, he earned 8 stork pins having helped in the delivery of 8 newborn babies. In addition to working for the Ambulance Service he started his own towing service for several years called Captain Hook’s Towing. He then worked for the Pine Ridge Oil Co., and eventually found his way to the Oglala Lakota County’s Wolf Creek Elementary School working as a bus driver and custodian for the last 27 years.