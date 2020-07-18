Kitterman, Butch
0 entries

Kitterman, Butch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | Butch Kitterman, 80, died July 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Wall Community Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Wall Community Center. Burial will be at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Butch Kitterman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News