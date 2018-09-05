Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WALL | Clayton Kjerstad, 67, died Sept. 3, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 6, at Rush Funeral Chapel.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, at United Methodist Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Kjerstad, Clayton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments