Kjerstad, Evelyn
Kjerstad, Evelyn

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Kjerstad, 96, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Wall. Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

