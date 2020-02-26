Kjerstad, Mary J.
0 entries

Kjerstad, Mary J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUINN | Mary Jean Kjerstad, 92, died Feb. 22, 2020.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Wall Community Center.

Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery near Quinn.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kjerstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News