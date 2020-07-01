Klapprodt, Don

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS | From the shores of Lake Campbell on a calm and beautiful afternoon in their log home built over 40 years ago, he was surrounded in love by many, both near and far. Don Klapprodt, 79, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020.

Born on June 17, 1941, Don graduated from Toronto High School as a standout athlete in baseball, basketball and track in 1959. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Donna, on Oct. 29, 1960. They moved to Minneapolis to begin Don’s career in Grain Merchandising with moves to St. Peter, MN, and then to Fairmont, MN, before settling in Brookings, SD, for the past 50 years. Don was a Grain Buyer for Sexaur Company until his retirement.

Don will be remembered for his love of life and big smile. His life was filled with lasting and great memories of family and friends on Lake Campbell. Over the years, Don enjoyed being a supporter of his grandchildren’s sporting careers and their academic achievements.

He also had an enormous love of animals, most recently his dogs, Lady and Lucky.