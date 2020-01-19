Klassy, Maggie A.

RAPID CITY | Maggie Ann (Fager) Klassy, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

Maggie was born June 28, 1932, in Pratt, KS, to Joe and Josephine (Thompson) Fager. She graduated from Pratt High School in 1950.

Maggie married D. Ray Klassy in October 1953 in Hutchinson, KS, and became a Navy wife. She settled in Rapid City in 1981 and became deeply involved with her church and several Christian women's groups. Maggie was the pianist at First Church of God in Rapid City, and served as South Dakota State President of "Church Women Connection."

Maggie is survived by her husband, D. Ray Klassy; son, Darwin Klassy; daughters, Cindy Klassy Paxson, Marla Klassy Riedling, and Belinda Klassy Sheely; brother, Ted Fager; sister, Ellen Fager Mathias; over a dozen grandchildren; and over two dozen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Opal Fager; and brothers, Paul, Mel, Vearl, and Russell Fager.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.