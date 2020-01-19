Klassy, Maggie A.

RAPID CITY | Maggie Ann (Fager) Klassy, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Maggie was born June 28, 1932, in Pratt, KS, to Joe and Josephine (Thompson) Fager. She graduated from Pratt High School in 1950.
Maggie married D. Ray Klassy in October 1953 in Hutchinson, KS, and became a Navy wife. She settled in Rapid City in 1981 and became deeply involved with her church and several Christian women's groups. Maggie was the pianist at First Church of God in Rapid City, and served as South Dakota State President of "Church Women Connection."
Maggie is survived by her husband, D. Ray Klassy; son, Darwin Klassy; daughters, Cindy Klassy Paxson, Marla Klassy Riedling, and Belinda Klassy Sheely; brother, Ted Fager; sister, Ellen Fager Mathias; over a dozen grandchildren; and over two dozen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Opal Fager; and brothers, Paul, Mel, Vearl, and Russell Fager.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at First Church of God, officiated by Pastor James Baker. Following the services and a brief meal, interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorial contributions in her name may be given to First Church of God.
The family of Maggie Klassy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the devoted, caring staff of Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City Regional Hospice House, and Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.