Klassy, Maggie A.

RAPID CITY | Maggie Ann Klassy, 87, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the First Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

