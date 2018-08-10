Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Lily Klein, 97, died Aug. 8, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Christian wake services on Aug. 12, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson, N.D.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at the church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. CDT at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

