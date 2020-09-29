 Skip to main content
Klein, Roger W.
Klein, Roger W.

HOT SPRINGS | Roger William Klein, 82, died Sept. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Committal services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rapid City.

