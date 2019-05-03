{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Melody L. Kleinheksel, 55, died May 1, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on May 6, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

