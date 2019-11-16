{{featured_button_text}}

CAPUTA | Ronald R. Kleinsasser, 75, died Nov. 14, 2019.

Public visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. prayer service Nov. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

A private family funeral service and burial is being held at a later date.

