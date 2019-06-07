{{featured_button_text}}

REVA | Jaxon Klempel, 17, died June 5, 2019, from injuries sustained in a vehicle roll over.

Rosary and Vigil services will begin at 7 p.m. on June 10, at the Reva Hall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on June 11, at the Harding County High School Gymnasium in Buffalo. Burial will follow at the Buffalo Cemetery. 

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman, N.D. 

