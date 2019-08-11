BELVIDERE | Joy Klima, 93, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Philip Nursing Home.
Joy June Klima was born June 18, 1926, in Sundance, WY, to Thomas and Hazel (Moore) Straight. While Joy was young, the family moved to Denver, where she graduated from high school and cosmetology school.
It was there where she met and married Clarence Klima while he was serving in the Army. They made their home on the Klima family ranch six miles east of Belvidere.
Joy had a love of music and could play many instruments. She shared that love with many by teaching piano lessons. Another passion was painting and she loved giving away her beautiful creations. Being a 4-H leader, rock hunting, hiking and singing (as the nursing home staff will agree) are a few other hobbies Joy also enjoyed!
Joy taught music in the Belvidere School System and was the Register of Deeds in Jackson County.
Following Clarence’s death, Joy resided in Coolidge, AZ, and in recent years, Fairmont Grand and the Philip Nursing Home.
The family is grateful for the wonderful staff at the Philip Nursing Home. Their professional and loving care that was given to Joy was beyond what we could have asked for.
Survivors include one son, Joe (Pam) Klima of Sun Lakes, AZ; three daughters, Linda (Larry) Smith of Philip, Lola (Duane) Roseth of Midland, and Gay Tollefson of Green River, WY; 11 grandchildren: Chris Rogers of Colorado, Michael (Mindy) Tollefson of Green River, Thomas Joseph (Reagan) Klima of Charleston, SC, Michelle Klima of Hill City, Lindsey (Matt) Mangis of Newell, Larissa (Joe) Wishard of Lantry, SD, Lariann (Zach) Lanka of Box Elder, Kayce (John) Gerlach of Rapid City, Thor (Jackie) Roseth of Philip, Rhett Roseth of Rapid City, and Logan (Amber) Klima of Florida; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Ginger Klima of Hawaii; nephew, Marvin Niedan of Paynesville, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Klima; son, Tim Klima; daughter (in infancy), Joy Klima; grandson, Morgan Klima; her parents; sisters, Edna Gooch, Agnes Garrett, and Arthelda “Artie” Bertapelle; and brother, Tom Straight.
At Joy’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
A memorial has been established to the Philip Nursing Home for decorations (in the staff lounge) following the remodeling process. Memorials can be sent to 20075 Manilla Road, Midland, SD 57552.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
