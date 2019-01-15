RAPID CITY | Frank “Junior” Klosterman, 92, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Westhills Village Healthcare Center.
He was born July 5, 1926, in Parkston to John F. and Gladys (Herdman) Klosterman. The family moved around with jobs, finally staying in the New Underwood area. The family was joined by Kenny, Betty, Buzzy (Lyle) and Mary. He went to school at Red Top and New Underwood, graduating in 1944.
Frank worked at many jobs and ended up selling new and used cars for 40 years. He was the family historian remembering all dates and events. Growing up in New Underwood was a great life and he had so many wonderful memories and friends.
On Aug. 29, 1969, at age 43, his life changed forever. He married Betty Mariegard. They had 49 years of fun together.
Preceding Junior in death were his parents; brothers, Kenny and Buzzy (Lyle); and his sister, Betty Bills.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Rapid City; sister, Mary Mooney of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.
On Jan. 1, 2019, he was diagnosed with cervical spine cancer. He promptly told Betty to sell the gray car as he wouldn’t be driving any more!
Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with memorial services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.
A memorial will be established by the family and donations may be made to the New Underwood Fire Department.
