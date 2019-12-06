{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Kenneth H. Kluck, 76, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 8, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. 

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the Vale Cemetery.

