Klueber, Charles J.
0 entries

Klueber, Charles J.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Charles J. Klueber, 89, died Dec. 24, 2019.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News