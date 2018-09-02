HOT SPRINGS | Iris J. Knapp, 97, passed away Aug. 4, 2018, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home.
Iris was born June 10, 1921, in Osmond, NE, to George and Sylvia (Roberts) Taylor. She attended country school in the Panhandle of Nebraska and worked for room and board at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance for four years while attending high school. She graduated in 1939 from Alliance High School. Iris married Vernon Alfred Knap on Oct. 1, 1939, in Chadron, and she was a stay-at-home mother to her family until the youngest entered school. Iris then worked at the Oral School as a lunch cook for 15 years and also worked in the summer with the Mammoth Earthwatch group for 20 summers as their cook. Iris was a Charter Member of the Oral Daylighters Extension and Social Club and a Life Member of the VFW Auxiliary 1640 in Hot Springs.
Iris enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also took great pleasure in sewing quilts and teddy bears for them. Iris also spent countless hours volunteering at the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home. She learned to enjoy spaghetti on Thursday nights with the group at the United Churches and probably her most enjoyable times were spent visiting with her many family, friends and neighbors.
Grateful to have shared her life are seven sons and wives, Phillip and Jimmie, both of Hot Springs, Johnnie (Jane) of Rapid City, Jerry (Sharon) of Missoula, MT, Marvin (Marilyn) of Omaha, NE, David (Denise) of Cozad, NE, and Tommy J. (Connie) of Madison; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; as well as several cousins and many special friends.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; husband, Vernon in 1988; sister, Marjorie Craig in 1995; father-in-law, George Knapp in 1977; and mother-in-law, Alice Younkin in 1988.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home, with Chaplain Morris Nelson officiating. Committal services will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Iris’ name to benefit the American Cancer Society.
