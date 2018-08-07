Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | Iris J. Knapp, 97, died Aug. 4, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, at Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

