Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Irwin L. Knigge, 83, died April 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 8 at South Park United Church of Christ.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 9 at the church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Kirk Funeral Home

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Knigge, Irwin L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments