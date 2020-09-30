 Skip to main content
Knispel, John
Knispel, John

WHITE RIVER | John Knispel, 78, died Sept. 28, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Parish Sacred Heart Hall, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the White River Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

