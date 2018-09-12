Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GREGORY | Funeral services for Genevieve Knittel, 90, will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Knittel, Genevieve
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments