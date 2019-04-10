Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | David Anthony Knowles-Smith, 55, died April 9, 2019.

Requiem Mass will be at 10 a.m. on April 12, at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, with 9 a.m. Rosary recitation. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

Knowles-Smith, David
