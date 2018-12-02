Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Frances Louise "Fran" Knudson, 74, died Nov. 28, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Wake services on Dec. 4, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

