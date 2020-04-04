Knudson, Loren R.

Roger was born on April 16, 1940 to Ben and Bernese (Olson) Knudson in Aberdeen, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Northern State in South Dakota and worked as an Investment Broker. Roger took pride in his country and was a part of the National Guard Reserve in Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Beverly (Turney) Knudson. The two shared 50 years of marriage and together had a son, Ben.