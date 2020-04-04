Knudson, Loren R.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa | Loren Roger Knudson, 79, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home.
Roger was born on April 16, 1940 to Ben and Bernese (Olson) Knudson in Aberdeen, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Northern State in South Dakota and worked as an Investment Broker. Roger took pride in his country and was a part of the National Guard Reserve in Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Beverly (Turney) Knudson. The two shared 50 years of marriage and together had a son, Ben.
Roger was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD, and in his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. Above all, Roger cherished time with his family and his dog, Molly.
Roger is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Ben; his grandchildren, Alex and Alyssa; and his sister, Sonia Jordre.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.