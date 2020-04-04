Knudson, Loren R.
0 entries

Knudson, Loren R.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa | Loren Roger Knudson, 79, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home.

Roger was born on April 16, 1940 to Ben and Bernese (Olson) Knudson in Aberdeen, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Northern State in South Dakota and worked as an Investment Broker. Roger took pride in his country and was a part of the National Guard Reserve in Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Beverly (Turney) Knudson. The two shared 50 years of marriage and together had a son, Ben.

Roger was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD, and in his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. Above all, Roger cherished time with his family and his dog, Molly.

Roger is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Ben; his grandchildren, Alex and Alyssa; and his sister, Sonia Jordre.

To plant a tree in memory of Loren Knudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News