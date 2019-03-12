Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Marvin Knudtson, 85, died March 9, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

