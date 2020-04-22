Knutson, Joyce M.

Once the kids were raised and gone, they really started to enjoy their lives, traveling and sightseeing in their van going from state to state buying, selling, and traveling. They had an antique jewelry business and made money at local swap meets and fairs. Later, Mom had an antique store in Kent, WA. They still traveled though — always wanting to take a new road they had never been on before. After selling her business, which she loved, (maybe because she loved to socialize with people) they moved back to their roots, South Dakota, first, then up to Reeder, ND, where they lived for 14 years. They loved seeing and talking to people they had grown up with. They then moved to Spearfish in 2013 for the remainder of their lives. Joyce loved Bud, their children and grandchildren. She loved God, baking bread and cakes, puzzles, talking to people, birds, singing, country music, and of course slot machines. She would always sit by the window wherever she was and look out. She always waved to people as they drove by. There was always an American flag hanging and she always loved plants.