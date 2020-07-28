Koan, Kim T.
PIEDMONT | Kim Terese Koan, 55, died July 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil on Friday, July 31, at Our Lady of the Black Hills.

Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the church.

